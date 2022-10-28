A man on TikTok revealed how he saves money on burgers at Checkers - by using his own slice of cheese from home.

Jerrod Hampton, who goes by @thatguyhamp10 on the platform, shared a video clip with his followers about how "cheap" he is.

At first, he showed a pre-packaged slice of cheese on his table.

Then he shows an unwrapped beef burger with ketchup, onions, tomato, and lettuce, waiting for the cheese to be placed inside.

"This is how cheap I am, y'all. I ain’t b***********,” Hampton said in the video.

"Y'all know what the hell goin' on here."

The fast food restaurant chain charges an extra amount of money for cheese on its burgers.

And as a result, Hampton took it upon himself to add cheese at home to save extra funds.

People took to the comment section of his post to agree with and praise Hampton's saving technique. They also shared their own penny-pinching methods.

One person wrote: "Not cheap, smart! I bring my own bottled water too! Hell if I'm going to pay three dollars for a bottled water!"

"You should be very proud," another added.

A third wrote: "lol fr, I'll even make the egg at home for the sausage McMuffin and sausage biscuit from McDonalds, I ain't paying an extra 2 bucks for an egg," while a fourth added: "I do the same with Burger King."

Someone else added: "Been there, done that. And we have drinks at the house."

Checkers is one of many fast-food companies to charge more for cheese.

Wendy's, Five Guys and Burger King also charge extra for the slice.

According to a report in MarketWatch, the general cost of adding cheese to a burger is $1.50, which is a 417 per cent markup.

