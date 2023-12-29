Cybersecurity expert warns against this viral Instagram trend

A cybersecurity expert has issued a warning against the seemingly innocent "Get to Know Me" trend making waves across Instagram.

Over the last few weeks, people have taken to the app with a pre-made template that asks your age, height, birthdate, tattoos, piercings, phobias, favourite season, artist, place, food and drink.

At first glance, it's all a bit of harmless fun. But, Eliana Shiloh, a cyber and strategic risk analyst at Deloitte, has suggested it could cause more harm than good.

Eliana (@elshiloh) took to TikTok to share her concerns.

"If you guys did that Instagram trend with all the questions, literally delete that s*** right now," she told viewers. "This is hacker nation right here. I literally started filling it out and then I was, like, wait a damn minute. These are the answers to a lot of my security questions."





@elshiloh literally delete rn save yourself!! #cybersecurity #hackers #instagramtrend





She went on to suggest that hackers would have a "field day with this trend," adding: "I don't know about you guys but I have had quite a few fake accounts made of me. This is fuelling the fire."

Her warning has since been viewed more than 1.5 million times, with hundreds of fellow TikTokers chiming in with their takes.

Many didn't believe her points, with one saying she was "reaching so hard."

Another added: "My answers have nothing to do with my security questions LMFAO."

A third said: "Y’all, if ur passwords or security contain that kind of info u should have stronger passwords."

Meanwhile, others backed Eliana's theory, with one commenting: "See this is why when I do these trends I never answer them seriously."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.