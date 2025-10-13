9 of biggest reactions to The Inbetweeners revival announcement

Fifteen years since the finale hit our screens, The Inbetweeners is officially making a comeback – and fans couldn’t be more thrilled.

It all started in 2008, when The Inbetweeners landed on E4 and quickly gained a loyal following thanks to its painfully relatable humour.

A second series arrived not long after, bringing even more chaos, cringe, and cult status. The show’s massive popularity eventually spilled over into cinemas, with two spin-off films, released in 2011 and 2014, both smashing it at the UK box office.

While details of the return are still sparse, Fudge Park – the company of The Inbetweeners' creators Damon Beesley and Iain Morris – has now said to have signed a partnership with Banijay UK.

The pair confirmed the revival of the hit series, sharing in a statement: "Incredibly exciting to be plotting more adventures for our four favourite friends (ooh friends)."

"We are thrilled to announce this exciting partnership with Banijay who share our vision and ambition for one of the most iconic comedies in British history," Jonathan Blyth, managing director of Fudge Park, also shared.

Inevitably, it didn't take long for fans to chime in on the exciting news.

Some are counting down the days to 2026.

One hailed it the "greatest comedy of the modern era".





Some were quick to revive old scenes and phrases. And of course, this one was up first.

Another shared the "god tier" fish scene.





However, others believed it was a big risk given the success the first time around.













Joe Thomas, who played Simon in The Inbetweeners, previously said the cast were open to returning.

"All of us feel it would be nice to do," he shared during an episode of the Always Be Comedy podcast. "We’re all still around, we’re all still in each other’s lives. We all still like each other. And if it was something that came up, I think we would want to do it."

