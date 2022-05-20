People are mocking a dad who posted a video burning $3,500 worth of Olivia Rodrigo tickets intended for his daughter - due to the vaccine requirement at the performer's venues.

In the video, the man, identified as Douglas Wood, stands outside while holding several pieces of paper and a lighter while making a speech about values.

"Moms, dads, kids, teens- comes a point in life you gotta take a stand," Wood says while lighting up the paper. "Take a stand for your values. It's not always the easiest thing to do but you don't have to be right, start taking a stand for what's right."

As the paper begins to catch the flame Wood explains that he is holding $3,500-worth of tickets to "a concert that wants to control me, wants to tell you and I what to put in our bodies."



Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

At the top of the screen, text indicates the tickets are for an Olivia Rodrigo concert which both Wood and his daughters agreed to light on fire.

Many, if not all, the venues hosting Rodrigo's concert require attendees to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

"The bottom line is create the life that you are in personal control what goes into your body to where you do not get bullied by a system or people or anyone to do something that compromises or sacrifices exactly what you're meant to do in the life you're meant to lead," Wood says.

On Facebook, Wood said he bought the tickets for his daughter's birthday but did not realize the venue required vaccinations until the day of the concert. Rather than re-selling the tickets, Wood decided to burn them and leave the seats empty.

Racking up over one million views, the video sparked conversation on Twitter from people who mocked Wood's decision to ignite the tickets.



"Okay, this is definitely one of the best of these I've seen. I've seen people burn a lot of shit in the name of "patriotism" but $3500 Olivia Rodrigo tickets is just a whole other level of batshit bananas," Charlotte wrote on Twitter.

"Must be nice to have $3,500 to burn just to own the libs," another Twitter account wrote.

Twitter account PatriotTakes identified Wood as a Kari Lake supporter who recently visited Mar-a-Lago. The account posted a screenshot of Lake's story in which she called Wood a "strong patriotic American and great father" for refusing to let "Hollywood influencers" force people to get the vaccine.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

