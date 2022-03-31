If your partner was about to deliver your baby, how would you react? You’d likely reassure them, let the extended family know, and pack a bag of essentials for the hospital.

But what counts as an “essential”? Apparently for one dad-to-be, his entire gaming system.

Mum Amber Scott shared a clip to TikTok showing her partner playing on his XBOX Series X console as she was being induced.

The clip shows her partner staring at a screen along with the on-screen text: “My boyfriend brought his entire gaming system to the hospital during my 21 hour induction”.

The Las Vegas-based TikToker’s video has received 1.6 million views, 45,000 likes, and 3,000 comments since uploading the clip earlier this month.

@amberscxtt First viral TikTok… #fyp #gaming #gamer @deontk20

In the comments, people debated whether or not they would be upset if their partner brought their games to the delivery suite.

“This literally infuriates me. You’re the one needing distraction from what’s about to come. 100 per cent no,” one viewer said.

One commenter wrote: “That’s [exactly] what he will be doing once the baby is born too. Gaming while you are taking care of all of the babies needs [sic].”

But some defended the dad. One TikToker said: “He won’t be the first or the last! Have seen this multiple times! Is he supposed to sit there staring at her?”

“I don’t see the problem,” another said.

Others said they would enjoy the distraction of watching their partner game, while another asked why they don’t give a two-player game a go.

In the comment section, the 28-year-old mum clarified: “It’s okay everyone. I wasn’t in any type of pain till 19 hours later when it was almost time for me to push. And for those 19 hours, I watched movies and browsed TikTok.”

