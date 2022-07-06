A woman's suitcase was so badly damaged after a flight that some thought it dropped into a wood chipper or chomped by a shark.

On Wednesday (6 June), Emilie Hofferber, who goes by pastel papi and @moosechildd on Twitter, took to her platform to share images of her dilapidated suitcases.

In the images, you can see the suitcase basically shredded and baring some of her clothes to the point where it looked like the power tool got the best of it.

"What the f*** @Delta," she captioned the tweet as she tagged the airline.

In another tweet, she noted that it takes roughly "10-14 days" to get a reimbursement check in the mail.

"In 2022, we're mailing checks because that's the most effective way to transfer funds…," she questioned.

She also referenced a tweet she had made earlier on the same day complimenting the airline and writing that it is "superior" to American Airlines. But that sentiment was short-lived.

People in the comments of the post agreed with her disappointment in the way her suitcase was handled.

One wrote: "This is so f**ked. For as much as these airlines charge, they really need to up their game bc wtfff."

"Did someone drop it into a wood chipper? That level of damage is almost impressive," another added.

A third wrote: "This is why I absolutely refuse to check bags, pack everything in a just small enough carry-on to keep on my person. Granted I'm never gone for more than a week.

"Really hope they sort this out with you."

A fourth who said they've seen similar damage to suitcases when they worked at an airport wrote: "Have seen this multiple times working at the airport for 20+ years. The cart that the bags were in was not covered, and the bag fell out and got caught in the front of the cart and was dragged. I bet it smells burnt."

Indy100 reached out to Delta Airlines and Hofferber via email for comment.



