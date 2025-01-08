David Dobrik has made his YouTube comeback, after a three-year hiatus from the video-sharing platform.

The 28-year-old Vlog Squad leader posted a longer 14-minute video to his channel, which has over 17.3 million subscribers despite his long break from posting.

Before this latest update, the last video he uploaded to his channel was back in March 2022.

Dobrik shared what he had been getting up to this time, as he and his content creator pals travelled to see all Seven Wonders of the World together and shared the antics they got up to.

There was also a cameo from fellow YouTuber MrBeast who made a bet with Dobrik before he embarked on his fitness journey, which they both revealed to Dobrik's best friend Ilya Fedorovich who has been helping him with his transformation.

Near the end of the video, MrBeast asks an unaware Fedorovich: “Did David tell you what would have happened if he didn’t get jacked?”

To which Fedorovich shook his head, and that's when Dobrik chimed in to share the secret: “We bet at the start of [2024] that if he didn’t get jacked he would have to buy 20,000 Feastable bars.”

Fedorovich then asked what the deal was if Dobrik held up his end of the wager, to which the YouTuber informed him: “If I did get jacked, Jimmy would have to get you a car.”

MrBeast then asked Dobrik to lift up his shirt where he then showed off his six-pack, he laughed and said to Fedorovich: "And we did it".

The trio then went outside where Fedorovich's new bright blue Lamborghini with a Feastables logo was sat out front.

Other content creators such as Josh Peck, Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck, also reacted to Dobrik's fitness transformation, most covering their most in shock, with Peck exclaiming "Oh my God!" while Beck said was getting “turned on” with Dobrik's new look.

Dobrik is also known for his gift-giving, and in his new video, he decided to buy all of the employees at his LA pizza store Doughbriks a new Tesla car.

While Dobrik took a break from YouTube, during this time he has remained active on other social media platforms such as Instagram, and Snapchat.

Along with a brand new vlog, Dobrik also hinted that his VIEWS podcast will be coming back too.

As Dobrik returns to YouTube, his career has had some controversies, including when former Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek was injured and left with near-fatal injuries that required eye surgery in a crane Dobrik was piloting back in 2020. Wittek has since filed a lawsuit against him, seeking $10 million in damages.

Meanwhile, in 2021 sexual assault allegations surfaced against former Vlog Squad member Dominykas 'Durte Dom' Zeglaitis which resulted in Dobrik's losing sponsorships and his YouTube channels being demonetised.

"With people in my life that I don’t film with anymore, like Dom, I chose to distance myself because I don’t align with some of the actions, and I don’t stand for any kind of misconduct," Dobrik said in a video at the time.

“I’ve been really disappointed by some of my friends.”

Elsewhere, YouTuber David Dobrik returns with his first vlog since the controversy earlier this year.

