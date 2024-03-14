MrBeast has apologised to fans after his chocolate brand Feastables has nearly sold out everywhere.

The popular YouTuber with 244 million subscribers - whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson - launched his chocolate and snack brand Feastables back in January 2022.

Since then he has released a chocolate bar range with various flavours such as Milk Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Milk Crunch, Peanut Butter Crunch, Almond, Dark Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt.

The 25-year-old also has a range of chocolate chip cookies, and gummy sour candy.

In a recent post on March 13, MrBeast took to X, formerly Twitter to let fans know that they might have trouble getting their hands on the sweet treat as just 20 per cent stores still have some stock left.

“Feastables is basically sold out at the moment (around 20% of stores still have some)" he wrote.

“I’m doing everything I can to get some more chocolate factories up and running! Sorry for not being able to buy it right now.”

He also claimed that stores located on the border of the US were the first to sell-out due to people buying them to resell them across the border in Mexico or Canada.

The Youtuber also promised that he will prioritise launching Feastables in those countries once he has caught up with the demand in the US.

“Fun fact, the stores on the border sold out first,” he said. “People would buy every bar in every Walmart/Target in a city and then drive into Mexico or Canada and resell them. Once I catch up to USA demand I’ll [prioritize] launching Mexico/Canada so they stop draining stores here," MrBeast added.

Meanwhile, MrBeast isn't the only content creator to have an in-demand product, as previously Logan Paul and KSI's Prime beverage became sold-out due to the high demand, with resellers charging eye-watering prices for the energy drink.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.