'Beautiful' new Netflix movie just broke a Rotten Tomatoes score record

In a streaming landscape overflowing with content, it's rare for a single film to rise above the noise — but a Netflix release has done just that, and then some.

K-Pop: Demon Hunters, is making waves — not just with viewers, but with critics too. The animated action-comedy has quietly set a new record on Rotten Tomatoes, earning the highest combined critic and audience score of any Netflix original to date.

Directed by Chris Appelhans and Maggie Kang, the film’s official synopsis reads: "When they aren't selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet -- an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The voice cast features Arden Cho, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo, with Cho perhaps the most familiar name to audiences, having appeared in long-running roles on Teen Wolf and Chicago Med.

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, one person hailed it as "fantastic," gushing: "I must say that the soundtrack and storytelling were spot on. I hope there will be more K-pop movies like this because this is definitely in the top two movies of mine. I will recommend this to my family and friends, also to other K-pop fans."

Another penned: "Between its strong performances, solid humour, striking visuals, engrossing story, and toe-tapping tunes, this title offers something for viewers of all ages and should prove to be well worth your time and attention."

One more added: "Absolutely a banger, this movie is awesome! I love every song and the villain is sooooooo soooo beautiful, everything is beautiful!"

