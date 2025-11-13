Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway reunite in The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer

The first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated The Devil Wears Prada 2 is here - and we're fully sat for it.

Two decades on from the beloved 2006 film, we're reunited with the iconic Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), and Nigel Kipling (Stanley Tucci) inside the sleek offices of Runway Magazine.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming sequel.

What happened in the teaser trailer?

20th Century Studios

In the 52-second clip, Streep‘s Miranda Priestly struts down the halls of Runway in red stilettos (of course) while a montage of the glamorous fashion world plays.

The fashion boss then gets in the lift and just as it's about to close, we see her former assistant, Hathaway‘s Andy Sachs, put her hand out just in time to join.

"Miranda," Andy greets, to which Miranda pointedly replies, "Took you long enough."

Andy smirks and slips on black sunglasses.

This all happens while Madonna's 'Vogue' is playing in the background - legendary stuff.

Who is in the cast for the sequel?

Along with the original cast (Streep, Hathaway, Blunt and Tucci), director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna are also returning.

Plus, there is also an "all-new runway" of characters, including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora.

When is the release date?

"A sequel? For spring? Groundbreaking," was the trailer's tagline, as The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to be released on May 1 2026 - so not too long to wait!

How have viewers reacted to the teaser trailer?

Since the trailer dropped, it has sparked plenty of reactions on social media, and fans expressed their excitement.

One person said, "As a culture, we have an enormous amount riding on the quality of this."









"This releasing the same week as the Met Gala is so on point," a second person wrote, as the Met Gala is set to take place on May 4 next year.









A third person declared, This is my Avengers Endgame."









"Everyone having 'Academy award' above their name is so satisfying," a fourth person commented.





Someone else shared, "The Devil Wears Prada evolution from 2006 to 2026 omg", sharing parallel shots from the original movie and the sequel trailer.

"OH MY GOD IT'S HAPPENING! THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2," one user exclaimed.





Another viewer reacted, "I’m seated. The theater employees are scared and asking me to leave because ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2 isn’t out yet’ but I’m simply too seated."





Elsewhere from Indy100, Woody and Buzz take on modern tech in Toy Story 5 trailer, and Everything we know about the new Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael'.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.