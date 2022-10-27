Anne Hathaway reacts to Nate being deemed the real villain of The Devil Wears Prada

Anne Hathaway has responded to a fan theory that Nate was actually the villain in The Devil Wears Prada.

People have criticised her character's on-screen boyfriend, played by Adrian Grenier, since the film came out in 2006.

“I think that they were both very young and figuring things out, and he did behave like a brat, but I also behaved like a brat in my 20s," Hathaway clarified on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen recently.

"So I don’t hold Nate as a villain actually.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

