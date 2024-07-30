Can you pass this Maths GCSE exam designed for 16 year olds?

Can you measure up to a 16-year-old? Let's put it to the test.

Many teens are currently awaiting their GCSE results next month, with exam boards progressively raising the bar with complex problem-solving and analytical questions.

But could you pass a GCSE Maths exam today? Access Education has put this to the test by challenging adults across the UK to tackle some of the most rigorous questions from past GCSE maths papers.

The questions are designed to test your numerical and problem-solving skills.

Once you've had a go, you can find the answers at the bottom of the page.

Emma Slater, senior product manager at Access Education, said: "More students than ever are facing the challenge of resitting their GCSE exams - this trend underscores the increasing difficulty of today's GCSE exams.

"GCSE grades have not only been seen to influence a pupil’s higher education and which career path they may choose to take, but they can also have an effect on their overall social and emotional development, including their wellbeing."











The answers are as follows:

1. 25

2. 7

3. 56

4. 58

5. 11:10

Elsewhere, another maths question designed for a 10-year-old has left people stumped.



The difficult challenge was shared on a popular Reddit thread after one sibling was left stumped by his younger brother's homework.

Redditors were left confused by the equation and were quick to comment how they'd fail "5th-grade maths", with one joking: "I always think to myself; ‘Ugh. People should really be tested with basic skills before they’re allowed to go out into society’.

"And then I see this and realise I shouldn’t go out into society."

