Woman in Florida shares footage of ‘baby dinosaur’ running across lawn

Florida gonna Florida...

A woman in the sunshine state has doubled down on claims she saw a baby dinosaur running through her backyard on hind legs - and has released footage of the ‘evidence’ to prove she’s right.

Cristina Ryan’s security camera captured a brief appearance by a mystery creature in April, and she’s convinced it’s something we all assumed was extinct - a dinosaur.

But the far-fetched theory for the middle-of-the-night viral video seems a stretch, and given it’s Florida, a regular old reptile is a more likely prospect...

The Palm Coast resident told Fox 35 that there’s been no clear answer on what the video captured.

“There has never been an answer to what it was. Even despite asking neighbors. We are all still convinced it’s a dinosaur!

“Any animal we can come up with that would be ‘walking’ at 3:40 in the morning, wouldn’t walk this way. Maybe I’ve watched ‘Jurassic Park’ too many times — but I see a raptor or other small dinosaur.”

Viewers of the video have suggested Komodo dragons, as well as some other large lizards. Some even suggested that it’s a large bird.

But Ryan isn’t convinced: “Some say a large bird, but that makes no sense — since whatever it is appears to have front legs. So not sure? I’m sticking with raptor myself.”