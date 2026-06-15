Meet the 9-year-old Japanese DJ who is already setting world records

At just nine years old, Japanese DJ Rinoka is already a celebrated techno artist, holding the Guinness World Record as the youngest DJ globally since the age of six. Despite being years away from legally entering a club, her talent behind the decks is undeniable.

Her journey into the world of electronic music began at four, after she discovered artists like Amelie Lens and Nina Kraviz on YouTube. Captivated by their "cool" presence, she requested a Pioneer DDJ-200 machine for Christmas.

"I like a cool, fast, intense style," she told The Associated Press, sporting a cap emblazoned with her own logo.

Nine-year-old DJ Rinoka performs at Tokyo Dome before a Yomiuri Giants AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

Beyond the pulsating beats, Rinoka maintains a remarkably normal childhood. She cherishes her pet gecko and a collection of stuffed animals, including a toy dog named Korochan, her constant companion on and off stage – though the gecko remains at home. Her parents, who wish to remain anonymous to safeguard her privacy, ensure she also attends hip-hop dance lessons, enjoys crafting with paper and foil, and keeps up with her schoolwork.

Rinoka’s schedule is surprisingly demanding for a primary schooler. She performs at Tokyo’s professional baseball team Yomiuri Giants’ games and shares stages with much older DJs at various events.

With delightful conviction, she commands the console, pushing and turning buttons, her body swaying to the rhythm as she gets the crowd moving.

The techno genre, with its roots in American cities like Detroit and its reliance on electronic instruments such as the iconic Roland machines, is characterised by intense, hypnotic acid house – a style Rinoka particularly enjoys. Its heavy, pounding "kick" beat is designed to make listeners dance away their troubles, a universal appeal understood even by this young Japanese girl.

AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

"The music will continue," DJ Rinoka muses thoughtfully. Yet, when faced with a hypothetical choice between her DJ career and caring for a multitude of geckos, her priorities are clear. "The geckos," she exclaimed without hesitation. "They are so cute."