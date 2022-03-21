A North Carolina dog was dumped at a shelter by his owners - because they thought he was "gay."

In a report from WCCB News, an animal shelter in Stanly County took to Facebook to share the story of Fezco, the adorable dog in question.

The pup, who was described by the shelter as between four to five years old, was abandoned by his owners after they saw him humping another male dog.

According to PetMD, dogs hump or express "mounting behaviour" when they are excitable, such as playing or encountering another dog. They also "mount" when trying to convey their social status or dominance towards another dog.The post urged local rescues to step up to the plate and foster Fezco before he is adopted into a new, loving home.

Rescuers say he's friendly and likes people and other animals.

People online were furious about the owners' lack of compassion and ignorance.

"Where do I begin? I definitely think this could be a blessing in disguise. Fezco needs humans who know a lot more about dog behavior," one wrote on Facebook.



Another added: "Just when I thought people couldn't get any dumber…. I see this. Fezco, if I could, I would jump in my car and drive to North Carolina to get you, I would. I've always wanted a 'gay dog'. I'm actually happy your ignorant owners surrendered you. Now you are about to get adopted and live your BEST life in a loving home!!"

A third said: "We just need to start over. Earth is a trailer park."

Someone else on Reddit flatly said:" Some people don't deserve dogs. Doggo dodged a bullet. He's better off with someone else who can appreciate a dog's selfless and unconditional 100% love."

