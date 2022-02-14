Snoop Dogg performed at the Super Bowl LVI's halftime alongside Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and other iconic musicians to deliver the incredible performance that many called "the greatest halftime show ever."

But before he went on the stage, he appeared to take a few puffs of a joint.

It's no secret that the rapper has a love for cannabis. So when video footage surfaced on Twitter, many people joked about it or related to taking a puff themselves to calm themselves down before tackling something in their lives.

"Uncle Snoop walks through this life higher than a Giraffe, and we've all accepted it," one wrote.

"I warm up the exact same way for work," another added.

A third wrote: "Would Snoop even be Snoop if he didn't smoke before anything he did?"

Check out other reactions below:

Snoop and Dre opened up the show with a powerful rendition of "The Next Episode" before they paid homage to Tupac Shakur with "California Love," which the crowd was excited to hear.



50 Cent then made a surprise appearance performing "In Da Club" before singer Mary J.Blige sang "Family Affair."

Kendrick Lamar, who is a California native, also made the crowd erupt with joy when performing "Alright."

Eminem stepped up to the plate and performed "'Lose Yourself". He also took a knee and held his hand in his head despite the "ban," which was a gesture Colin Kaepernick coined in 2016 to shed light on racial injustice and police brutality.

Afterwards, the finale of the show featured the song "Still D.R.E," and everyone joined in.

The Los Angeles Rams were victorious against the Cincinnati Bengals with a score of 23-20.

Rams coach Sean McVay also made history as the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl ring.