Boris Johnson and the Tory government is facing plenty of criticism after his narrow win in the confidence vote earlier this week, and now even Domino’s is getting in on the act.

Johnson kept his position after winning the vote by a slim margin on Monday, despite a rebellion from 41 per cent of his MPs.

It led Johnson and his ministers to attempt to push on and reset in the wake of the result, with Johnson delivering a strange speech mentioning everything from house prices to growing bananas in Blackpool.

International Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt also wrote an opinion piece for the Telegraph with the headline “Our only path to victory is through growth and Brexit”.

After posting it on Twitter, twitter user Jonathan Tomlinson wrote: "I wouldn't trust you lot to deliver a pizza for Domino's."

He tagged the official Domino’s UK account in the post, and it wasn’t long before they got involved too.

"To confirm. Neither would we,” they wrote.

The tweet got a big reaction from users, with Marina Purkiss writing: “All of a sudden I fancy a Domino’s…”

Deborah Meaden wrote: “Thank you. Gotta live @dominos.”

Another said: “Tweet of the day has to go to @Dominos_UK.”

Domino’s isn’t the only unlikely source of ridicule for Johnson at the moment, after Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas got her own back after being snubbed outside the front of Number 10 on Monday.

Johnson seemed to be avoiding journalists ahead of the confidence vote, meaning Kallas did not receive the usual handshake outside - and she responded by engaging in a little subtle trolling online.

