Donald Trump to work a shift at McDonald's after mocking Kamala Harris's first job

US Republican nominee Donald Trump has vouched to work a shift at McDonald's in a new campaign announcement.

"Do you know what I am doing next week? I am going to a McDonald's to work," he told the crowd of supporters in Nevada on 10 October.

Trump's obsession with Kamala Harris' college job at McDonald's has intensified in recent months, with him claiming it was a "fake story".

"We don’t want to hear fake promises, even something like she worked very long and hard hours over french fries at McDonalds," Trump said in North Carolina last month. "She never worked at McDonald’s. It’s a fake story."

Getty Images

At an Indiana rally, he also said: "But she said she worked, and grew up in terrible conditions, she worked at McDonald's, it was such – SHE NEVER WORKED THERE!"



Harris spoke with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle about Trump's digs, saying: "Part of the reason I even talk about having worked at McDonald's is because there are people who work at McDonald's in our country who are trying to raise a family. I worked there as a student."

When Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was asked by CNN's The Source about Trump's claims that Harris lied about her fast food job, he said: "For Donald Trump to accuse anybody of lying is nothing less than laughable. What can you say this guy lies every single day and it's not just stretching the truth, it's making propitious lies."

As reported by the Daily Beast, the VP did, in fact, work at McDonald's in Alameda, California in 1983 while she was at college.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.