Donald Trump thinks that Prince Harry is an 'embarrassment' and 'whipped' in his marriage

Donald Trump says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should be stripped of all royal titles, and that Prince Harry is an 'embarrassment'.

"Harry is whipped - do you know the expression, whipped? I won't use the full expression," he told Piers Morgan in an explosive new interview.

"But Harry is whipped like no person I think I've ever seen. I'm not a fan of Meghan, I'm not a fan, and I wasn't right from the beginning. I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose."

