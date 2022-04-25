Donald Trump says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should be stripped of all royal titles, and that Prince Harry is an 'embarrassment'.

"Harry is whipped - do you know the expression, whipped? I won't use the full expression," he told Piers Morgan in an explosive new interview.

"But Harry is whipped like no person I think I've ever seen. I'm not a fan of Meghan, I'm not a fan, and I wasn't right from the beginning. I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

