Piers Morgan shares the moment his interview with Donald Trump turned nasty

Piers Morgan has teased the moment his explosive interview with Donald Trump turned 'nasty', ahead of its full release tonight (25 April).

‘”I believe it was a free and fair election and you lost," he can be heard saying to the former President about his election-rigging outbursts.

“Then you’re a fool!” Trump responds. "You're a fool and you haven't studied it."

Morgan claims the interview got so heated that Trump walked out, calling the host ‘dishonest’.

Piers Morgan Uncensored launches at 8pm on TalkTV.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

