Trump rattles his own fan base with radical green card policy

Donald Trump supporters have expressed their dismay towards his recent comments regarding a green card policy.

The Republican candidate sat down with angel investor Jason Calacanis on the All-In podcast, when he was told the US needs to be able to legally have more high-skilled workers in the tech industry.

"Can you please promise us you will give us more ability to import the best and brightest around the world to America?" Calacanis asked.

"I do promise," Trump said. "But I happen to agree, otherwise I wouldn't promise... You graduate from a college, I think you should get automatically as part of your diploma a green card to be able to stay in this country and that includes junior colleges too."

A green card allows people the right to live and work in the US and is a step towards full citizenship.

Nicholas Fuentes, who recently had his X/Twitter account reinstated by Elon Musk last month, shared the clip, writing: "Trump promises that he will increase legal immigration and guarantee a green card to every foreign student that graduates from an American college on day one of his second term. What happened to 'buy American, hire American?'"

Another person quipped: "MAGA won't like this. Donald Trump says he's giving a green card to anyone who graduates from any college, even 2-year community colleges" – and they weren't wrong.

"Every time we ask Trump to throw us a bone, he spits in our faces & sides with the swamp," one Trump supporter wrote, adding: "He’s just another Republican at this point, boring!"

Another called it "disappointing," while another complained: "Welp there goes our Trump!"

"Maga is actually ideologically regressing! unbelievable," another Republican wrote.

One immigration advocate was unconvinced by Trump's comments.



"I almost have to laugh because his administration adopted multiple policies aiming to restrict student visas and make it harder for people to stay in the country after graduating," Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy director at the American Immigration Council, said.



