After 11 years on air, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert came to an end on Thursday night, prompting an emotional reaction from fans across social media.

Donald Trump, however, appeared in little mood for nostalgia. The president quickly took to Truth Social and his official X/Twitter account to celebrate the show's demise, launching into a string of attacks aimed at the host.

In one post, Trump branded Colbert a "total jerk" with "no talent, no ratings, no life," before adding: "Thank goodness he's finally gone!"

But attention soon turned to an AI-generated video depicting Trump walking up to Colbert, picking him up and throwing him into a dumpster. The clip then cuts to the president dancing to the Village People's 'YMCA' as a crowd cheered on.

It didn't take long for people to chime in on the bizarre post, with one writing: "Can't believe he’s running the country. What an embarrassment."

Another quipped: "Donald Trump is so petty asf. I'm waiting for the comeback of Stephen Colbert because that one isn't going to let it slide."

A third suggested: "Someone take his phone away and sit him in the corner."

Meanwhile, another humoured: "Imagine telling 2015 you that one day this would just be a normal Tuesday and not the plot of a movie."

CBS announced the end of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last July, describing it as "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night".

During the final show, Colbert and his crew were joined by former Beatle Paul McCartney for a rendition of 'Hello, Goodbye'.

Indy100 reached out to CBS for comment

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