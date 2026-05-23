Elon Musk responds to bizarre alien conspiracy with one simple word

Elon Musk has shared a one-word answer to the bizarre conspiracy theories claiming he's actually an alien. Yes, really. And parts of the internet are now rebranding the tech billionaire as 'Elien Musk'.

The speculation reignited after a viral satirical post shared by MAGA Voice quipped: "ELON MUSK IS AN ALIEN. HE’S BUILDING SPACEX TO GO BACK HOME".

Musk responded with a simple "Yup," sending social media into meltdown as memes and theories flooded the platform.

"Always knew the guy wasn't operating on earth hours," one user joked, while another added: "The funny part is that it's probably true and he's having a bit of fun because he knows they won't believe him."

But where did the theories actually begin?

The bizarre conspiracy picked up again following an interview with Crypto Banter's Ran Neuner shortly after the Pentagon released its UFO files. During the discussion, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (better known as CZ) jokingly suggested Musk might not be from this planet.

"My theory is that he is an alien. He wants to return to his home planet, and Mars is just a stepping stone," he quipped.

From there, social media users fully embraced the theory. One MAGA account posted: "It’s very possible that @elonmusk is an alien. He is very smart and works unlike any human being I know. He never sleeps…and has created electric cars, neuro stimulators, rockets and artificial intelligence. The aliens have been here all along!"

Musk himself has continued to fuel the jokes over the years. Back in January, he posted: "No matter how often I tell people that I’m a 5000-year-old alien time traveler, they don’t believe me," alongside a laughing face emoji.

Then again, in 2024, he wrote: "I keep telling people I’m an alien, but nobody believes me."

The rumours may be wild, but Musk’s ability to fuel them is very real.

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