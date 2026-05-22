Donald Trump has spoken in further detail about additions being made to the plans for the construction of the hugely controversial White House ballroom, and it’s sparked further concern from critics about the future.

This week, Trump spoke to reporters and said the ballroom is set to be "drone-proof", with a military-style complex within the building.

It comes at a time when Trump continues to make reference to running for president again in 2028 , including speaking about ‘being here in 2032’ this week.

With that in mind, critics and commentators on social media have been speculating about the latest details – with some claiming that Trump is planning to be there longer than the end of his second term.

People were quick to react to the comments on social media.

The Lincoln Project wrote: "A bunker. He's building a bunker."

Commentator JoJoFromJerz wrote: "He’s not planning on leaving.



"Ever."



Others pointed out that most Americans would rather Trump's priorities be elsewhere.

Another said: "Normal things for a normal ballroom to have."



It comes as Trump sparked disbelief after claiming he may be too busy to attend his own son's wedding .



Donald Trump Jr will marry Bettina Anderson in what the president called a “small little private affair” in the Bahamas.

Trump has also this week been accused of being “delusional” by critics after suggesting he would have won the vote in California if “ Jesus Christ ” was counting the votes.

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