Charles delights theatregoers as he takes seat at sold-out show

The King delighted theatregoers when he took his seat near members of the public to watch a sold-out performance of a Shakespeare play.

Charles was met with cheers from crowds of people when he arrived at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, as a surprise guest at a production of The Tempest starring Sir Kenneth Branagh.

On his arrival, the King was greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, as well as the Royal Shakespeare Company’s (RSC) co-artistic directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey.

Charles arriving at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre (Jacob King/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Audience members peered down from the seating in the dress circle inside the auditorium, while others in the stalls got their phones out to take pictures when Charles took his seat near the back between Mr Evans and Ms Harvey.

He also sat near Sir Richard Eyre, who directed the performance for the RSC.

Charles has been the patron of the RSC since 2024, following in the footsteps of the late Queen Elizabeth II – who held the patronage since the company’s creation in 1961.

Sir Kenneth is playing the role of the exiled Duke of Milan, Prospero, for the first time in his career, which has included 35 Shakespeare productions.

The Tempest, which was one of the last plays written by Shakespeare, is running at the theatre until June 20.