Way before his presidency, Donald Trump made several on-screen cameos in popular shows and movies such as Sex and the City and Home Alone. He even won an award that we didn't even know existed for Worst Supporting Actor in Ghosts Can't Do It.

Well now, there are reports that Trump crashed the set of TheWolf of Wall Street and behaved just as poorly as his acting skills – and he didn't even have to improvise.

The 2013 award-winning movie, which grossed over $392 million (£326.5 million) worldwide, was based on the story of stockbroker Jordan Belfort. Leonardo DiCaprio famously played Belfort, along with Cristin Milioti, who portrayed his first wife, Teresa Petrillo, and Margot Robbie, who plays his second wife, Naomi Lapaglia.

Milioti's big scene saw her character learn about Jordan's affair after catching him snorting cocaine off Naomi's chest in a limousine. Milioti (as Teresa) screams at Jordan, demanding to know whether he loved his mistress.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





The Wolf of Wall Street - Filmklipp "Jordan Meets Naomi" www.youtube.com





Speaking to The Independent, Milioti recalled the night filming the scene outside Trump Tower.



"That was a wild night," Milioti said. "We shot from 8pm to 8am and we did that scene over and over and over. I [actually hit Leonardo for real] a bunch of times. I just kind of slapped the hell out of him for 12 hours. I always had a real attachment to that scene, because you get to see this character, who has swallowed a lot of her feelings down, really get to let loose."



What made things even wilder, was Trump rocking up on set during the night shoot.

"Ugh. He crashed the set," the actress added. "He was a complete and utter buffoon, as we all know."

Understandably, Milioti didn't elaborate to avoid giving Trump any more airtime.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

