What are dopamine menus? The new trend taking over TikTok

A new week has inevitably birthed a new TikTok trend – and this time, it's something everyone can get on board with and possibly already doing without knowing.

'Dopamine Menus' have become the talking point on the platform with hundreds of content creators sharing the list of things that bring joy to their everyday lives.

Dopamine is the feel-good hormone connected to motivation and reward. It can be increased by doing more of what you love to give a sense of temporary pleasure. It often gets confused with serotonin, another neurotransmitter, linked to happiness and mood. While they're both similar, they work in different ways.

Over on TikTok, people have jumped in on the fun by creating their own menus filled with activities and tasks they enjoy. This can be anything from a call with a friend or family member, having a clean kitchen, grabbing a coffee or simply taking a 10-minute break from the day.

One clip, in particular, racked up over 280,000 views. Payton Sartain explained how she recently discovered the concept and uses it to avoid doomscrolling on social media.

People soon used the audio to showcase their take on the Dopamine Menu.

Dopamine Menus, also known as Dopamenus, first appeared on the YouTube channel How to ADHD in 2020, with Jessica McCabe demonstrating how to go about creating them.

They have since been featured on popular US talk shows including The Kelly Clarkson Show and and Good Morning America. And of course, social media.

