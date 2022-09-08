Scheduled tweets are bad news. While they may be somewhat useful for convenience, anything can happen between composing the message and publishing it for the world to see.

Take Canada’sDrag Race, for instance, which found themselves in an awkward mess on Thursday (September 8) with an unfortunate ill-timed post to the platform.



To remind viewers about their final episode of season three airing tonight, the popular show innocently shared: "HAPPY #CanadasDragRace FINALE DAY,

"This crown is up for grabs… who is going to take it home?"

The since-deleted blunder coincided with reports regarding Queen Elizabeth's health, who died hours later at her Balmoral home surrounded by family.

"Perfect timing, folks!! Never change!!!" one user responded, while another spoke on behalf of those who saw it firsthand: "LOL YIKES".

Of course, the tweet was completely coincidental – but that didn't stop Twitter doing its thing:

























Users across the pond, however, were completely clueless as to why Drag Race removed the post.



"Why would they delete it? Lol I’m so confused. did they post the crown from last year? LMAOOO [sic]," one baffled user wrote, before another turned to Twitter to try and clear things up: "I don't understand why they deleted this?"

Earlier on Thursday, BBC One interrupted Bargain Hunt to deliver the news from Buckingham Palace which said royal doctors were concerned for the Queen’s health.



A BBC announcer said: "Welcome to viewers on BBC One. We have bad news from Buckingham Palace that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral."

It was later announced that she had died.

