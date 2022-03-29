Every man and his dog had something to say after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, but Drake’s response might be the weirdest one yet.

In case you’ve been living under a rock (pun intended) for the past few days, the actor stepped onto the stage on Sunday night and hit the comedian following a joke he'd made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me,” Rock said at the time, before Smith shouted: “Keep my wife's name, out of your f***ing mouth."

Within seconds, the internet was sent into full on meltdown, with social media coming into their own with memes, jokes and reactions.

Of all the voices to cut through, though, Drake had one of the weirdest ways of marking the incident.

Rather than commenting on the moment, or offering his thoughts at all, he simply posted a still of Smith in character as the Genie from the Aladdin remake to his Instagram stories.

“Lmao Drake posting Will Smith as Genie in Alladdin [sic],” one wrote, reacting to the snap of Smith in character.

“Drake a comedian man why did he post Will Smith as the genie on his insta story,” another said.

Smith starred as the Genie in Disney’s 2019 reboot of the classic animation, which saw him take over the role synonymous with the vocal performance from the late Robin Williams.

As far as reactions go, it’s the last one we expected in the fallout from the event – which has been dubbed the ‘ugliest moment in Oscars history’ by some.

The slap provoked a huge reaction and it wasn’t long before a selection of social media users were claiming the incident was fake, and QAnon believers were sharing one of the strangest theories we’ve ever heard, too.

Smith said sorry following the incident, which came after Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaven head which is a result of alopecia.

“I was out of line and I was wrong,” Smith said, in an apology addressed specifically to Rock and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In his message, the King Richard star said he understood that jokes were part of his life as a public figure, and that “violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive”.

