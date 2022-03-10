We all have different names of certain objects, but sometimes they diverge and when they do, Twitter has a LOT to say about it.
On this occasion, a bottle of Robinsons (squash, diluting juice, cordial, or whatever you call it) is in the spotlight.
It all began when Absolute Radio DJ Andy Bush (@bushonradio) posted a photo of the product to Twitter and tweeted: "There was some confusion on this last night so let's settle it once and for all... WHAT IS THE CORRECT NAME FOR THIS DRINK?"
And oh boy did he get a response, with over 5,000 replies and quote tweets altogether weighing into the debate.
So let's start by defining the different options that were appearing in the discussion.
"Squash" is a British term for "a sweet concentrated liquid made from or flavoured with fruit juice, which is diluted to make a drink," while "cordial" is also defined as a British term but is "a sweet fruit-flavoured drink," according to Oxford Languages.
Meanwhile "Diluting Juice", according to Collins Dictionary is "If a liquid is diluted or dilutes, it is added to or mixes with water or another liquid, and becomes weaker."
There was some confusion on this last night so let's settle it once and for all..\nWHAT IS THE CORRECT NAME FOR THIS DRINK?pic.twitter.com/6kc5KOH55p— Andy Bush (@Andy Bush) 1646815437
Of course, this spurred on quite the debate in the Twittersphere as people shared what they call this Robinsons' bottle.
Many came to the conclusion that the bottle was called "diluting juice" because the liquid is used to dilute water and has a juice flavour.
Depending on where you live, "dilutey juice" was also thrown into the mix.
Diluting juice, and I will die on this hill. The debate over this has really brightened up my morning.https://twitter.com/bushontheradio/status/1501478888668643332\u00a0\u2026— Vicki Cherry (@Vicki Cherry) 1646900192
There\u2019s only one answer and it\u2019s DILUTING JUICEhttps://twitter.com/bushontheradio/status/1501478888668643332\u00a0\u2026— REBECCA LAFFERTY (@REBECCA LAFFERTY) 1646897053
Diluting juice is the only correct answerhttps://twitter.com/bushontheradio/status/1501478888668643332\u00a0\u2026— Sheryl A (@Sheryl A) 1646867065
It's dilute. \n\nIf you want to get technical; Dilute squash has real fruit juice in it, dilute pop is the cheap and nasty stuff that's just pure chemicals. Cordial is the stuff that pours like it should be pumped out of the bottle like coffee syrup.https://twitter.com/bushontheradio/status/1501478888668643332\u00a0\u2026— That Spaghetti Person (they/them) (@That Spaghetti Person (they/them)) 1646848542
What is it with all the people calling it \u201cdiluting juice\u201d? It\u2019s just \u201cdilute\u201d, who says can I have glass of diluting juice please?https://twitter.com/bushontheradio/status/1501478888668643332\u00a0\u2026— Ems (@Ems) 1646893580
Diluting juice (though we call it dilutey juice). I'm in the north of England, suspect squash is more of a southern thing?— Marie Gardiner (@Marie Gardiner) 1646834018
There were plenty of people arguing that it is a bottle of squash, with some completely perplexed at the fact some refer to it as diluting juice instead.
Just to note, the website for Robinsons is actually robinsonssquash.co.uk...
People calling it \u201cDiluting Juice\u201d aren\u2019t to be trusted, I know that much.\n\nIt\u2019s fucking squashhttps://twitter.com/bushontheradio/status/1501478888668643332\u00a0\u2026— KK (@KK) 1646899325
If you call it anything other than squash you\u2019re just attention seeking.https://twitter.com/bushontheradio/status/1501478888668643332\u00a0\u2026— Josh (@Josh) 1646861673
Squash. Anything else is just completely wrong.https://twitter.com/bushontheradio/status/1501478888668643332\u00a0\u2026— \ud835\udc04\ud835\udc26\ud835\udc33. \ud83c\udf19 (@\ud835\udc04\ud835\udc26\ud835\udc33. \ud83c\udf19) 1646862896
squash . it\u2019s squash . it\u2019s not juice bc juice is fruit juice that u don\u2019t dilute . it\u2019s squash .https://twitter.com/bushontheradio/status/1501478888668643332\u00a0\u2026— \ud83d\udd4a mello (@\ud83d\udd4a mello) 1646851573
Even the NHS got involved and made their stance pretty clear that it was squash, noting: "Our website refers to it as squash - no references to diluting juice or cordial. So that's that then."
Our website refers to it as squash - no references to diluting juice or cordial. So that's that then.— NHS (@NHS) 1646838544
Cordial was also a term that was thrown into the mix - with Aldi suggesting that this was the correct term to use.
Not one to start an argument but that's cordial that is!https://twitter.com/bushontheradio/status/1501478888668643332\u00a0\u2026— Aldi Stores UK (@Aldi Stores UK) 1646845897
Given the very weird nature of growing up in North East Fife, I call it cordialhttps://twitter.com/bushontheradio/status/1501478888668643332\u00a0\u2026— Jack Boag (@Jack Boag) 1646870266
Cordial.\n\nPosh people said squash when I was a kid. Some people suggesting diluting juice. Who on earth asks for a diluting juice?https://twitter.com/bushontheradio/status/1501478888668643332\u00a0\u2026— Andrea (@Andrea) 1646904505
Someone even created the ultimate flow chart to define the different words (cordial, squash, pop, juice) on different qualities such as it gets diluted, if it's syrupy and if it is carbonated (fizzy).
I've made a handy flowchart for the confused.\n\ntl;dr it's NOT juice or cordial or pop - just stop it now or you'll have to go to the head's office.pic.twitter.com/cN7ABa7yQb— \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 Jon R \ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89 (@\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 Jon R \ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89) 1646834587
Clearly, people had a lot of feelings about this topic as the debate began trending on Twitter.
Squash/juice/dilutant debate one of the key issues of the day...pic.twitter.com/ioqTuoHyNp— Andy Bush (@Andy Bush) 1646829975
To settle the debate once and for all, the Robinsons' official Twitter account (@DrinkRobinsons) posted a poll in the comments section where people could choose the following options: "Squash," "Diluting Juice," "Cordial," and "Other."
So, this debate just got real...\n\nVote below on what you think we are— Robinsons (@Robinsons) 1646838745
Already there have been over 26,000 votes cast and still have a few hours to go if you want to have your say.
