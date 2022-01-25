The antics of a daredevil driver who performed a 26-point turn on a narrow road have gone viral.

The hair-raising clip, reportedly recorded in Hong Kong, shows a motorist turning their car around on a thin stretch of road along the side of a cliff.

The driver performs a 26-point turn using just inches of space, with his back wheel dangling off the edge at points.

The driving expert demonstrates the very narrow road U-turn skills www.youtube.com

Since it was posted in December, the video has received 26 million views on YouTube and several re-uploads of the clip on Twitter have also received millions of hits.

A video taken from a different angle shows that the drop isn’t quite as dramatic as the first video makes it seem.

Regardless, it would still be a nasty fall.

In the comment section on YouTube, opinion seems to be divided between those who were impressed and those who thought his actions were reckless.

One user wrote: “Life is much more precious than a reverse turn!”

“Speechless how life can be risked,” YouTuber Dee Mwango said.

Another commented: “Usually these types of videos make me tense and uneasy, but this one genuinely fascinates me. Bravo for pulling it off, but why would you attempt this?”

Joking about the camera angle, another said: “Hats off to the cameraman who was standing on air.”

Meanwhile, a London woman travelled to the west coast of Scotland to sit the UK’s “easiest” driving test but still failed.

Luckily for us in the UK, 26-point turns are not part of the driving test.

