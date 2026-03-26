Druski is back at it again – this time diving headfirst into a bold stunt cosplaying a white American Republican woman, with many suggesting the character takes inspiration from Erika Kirk–esque energy.

On Wednesday (25 March), the popular YouTuber took to social media in full costume, including body paint, a blonde wig, prosthetics, and blue contact lenses.

"How Conservative Women in America act," the 31-year-old quipped as the caption with an American flag and a string of laughing face emojis.

The montage follows Druski’s character through a series of OTT moments, from a coffee run ordering an "all-organic Pup Cup" for the dog, to a podcast appearance with a Bible in hand, and even a stage cameo where she breaks into a dance in front of sparklers.

When one fan asked Elon Musk's Grok who the person depicted in the clip was supposed to be, it suggested: "That’s Erika Kirk, the actress/comedian starring in Druski’s satirical skit. She’s playing the over-the-top ‘conservative woman’ character across all those scenes—patriotism, faith, organic everything, and the podium bit. Spot-on performance for the laughs!"





Who is Druski?

For the blissfully unaware, Druski (real name Drew Desbordes) is an American influencer and comedian, famed for his viral skits and comedy sketches.

He also hosts a YouTube series called Coulda Been Records, a satirical and chaotic talent show that often features celebrity guest judges. The likes of Timothée Chalamet and Rick Ross have joined Druski on set.

Over on Instagram, he boasts a staggering 12 million followers, alongside a further 5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Despite racking up millions of fans across the globe, Druski’s stunts sometimes spark controversy, with heated debates taking place on social media almost as soon as they drop. This is especially true for sketches inspired by political or religious themes. His viral NASCAR sketch in 'whiteface' drew backlash from some far-right viewers, calling it offensive.

How old is Druski?

At time of writing, Druski is 31 years old.

What is Druski's real name?

Druski's real name is Drew Dawit Desbordes.

Getty Images





Druski's boldest moments

If you think his latest stunt is a one-off, think again. Let’s take a look back at some of his most memorable (or rather, controversial) skits of all time.

NASCAR

Back in September 2025, Druski attended a NASCAR event in full disguise as a white Southern patriot. We're talking complete transformation: fake tan lines, a mullet, arm tattoos, a bushy beard, denim overalls, and an American flag cowboy hat.

In the skit, Druski appears to blend in seamlessly – belting out 'Born in the USA' from his car, clinking beers with fellow racegoers, and even sharing a cigarette with a woman perched on his lap. In a more controversial moment, he’s seen spitting at the feet of a Black man.

"That Guy who is just Proud to be AMERICAN," Druski penned as the caption.

Druski/Instagram





Druski's take on church culture

In January 2026, the YouTuber racked up over 65 million views across two TikTok videos, poking fun at Megachurches.

Druski can be seen posing as an over-the-top pastor dripped in designer clothes, while dangling from a harness.

The sketch wasn't short of controversy, with one viewer hitting back: "The foolishness of Druski is beyond ridiculous and utterly shameful. Why in the Hell would a comedian be allowed to act a fool in church?"

However, one pastor jumped into defend the star, sharing: "We got a lot of things we could be offended about. And I think Druski needs to be last on the list."

@druski Why is Pastor hanging from the Ceiling ? 😂😂😂😭😂😂😂 #druski #megachurch #pastor #inair #funny













When Druski keeps it light

You might be surprised to hear that not all of Druski’s skits spark controversy; some are simply lighthearted fun. Take his recreation of bikers, for instance.

The clip racked up 2.7 million likes and over 22,000 comments, clearly striking a chord with viewers.

One fan wrote, "The music be SO DAMN LOUD".

Another quipped, "They be at the gas station for 2 hours just blasting music and loitering".





@druski IM CRYINGGG 😂 Comment if you agree 😭😭😭😭 #fyp #foryoupage #harleydavidson













Coulda Been Records with Timothée Chalamet

The Marty Supreme star joined Druski on an episode of Coulda Been Records, bringing his own unexpected flair to the chaotic talent show.

In an unexpected twist, Chalamet attempted to harmonise on the gospel song 'Something About the Name Jesus'.

"What you know about that, boy?" Druski quipped, before the two launched into a playful duet that left everyone in stitches.

@druski BOY KNOW GOSPEL 😂 #druski #timotheechalamet #couldabeenrecords #kirkfranklin #fyp





Indy100 reached out to Erika Kirk's representative for comment

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