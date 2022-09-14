The cost of living crisis has been particularly keenly felt for renters, as private landlords have raised the price of rent and bills.



The crisis in Dublin was put into stark perspective after a Twitter user posted screengrabs from a listing for a 1-bed rental property for €2500 per month – but that’s not all.

Whoever decides to rent the place will only be able to access the property four nights per week, while the other three nights it is used by the landlord.

The ad for the property in Islandbridge, Dublin raised eyebrows as the description explained: “Complete apartment available Thursday to Monday weekly only for perm tenant. Lease term negotiable for right tenant.

“Landlord requires use Monday, Tues and weds nights. Don't email if this doesn't suit you.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It’s fair to say people in the comments had a lot of thoughts about the state of the housing rental market and landlords more generally.

One person commented: “Landlords never cease to amaze me.”

Another speculated: “Up on Airbnb the other three nights I’d say.. We’re living in a f**king nightmare.”

One Twitter user wrote: “If the terms and conditions weren’t bad enough, the snippy tone should do it. Who’d want to deal with that?!”

Someone else asked: “Would you even be allowed to keep your stuff there the days the landlord is using it. Nah seeing this is infuriating.”







“This shouldn’t be allowed to be legal,” another added.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.