A woman says her boyfriend’s mother made them feel so uncomfortable, they ended up breaking up in the airport before a family vacation.

Posting to the Am I The A**hole subreddit, they explained that their partner’s parents had paid for them, their children, and their children’s partners to go to Mexico for spring break.

They said that the boyfriend’s mother “didn’t seem to like me for some reason”, and was always making snide remarks about their parent’s “blue-collar jobs” and their job in nursing.

When the group got to the airport, the Redditor was confused when the seven others were given first-class tickets, and they were given a coach ticket.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The mother told the Redditor that they must be “used to it” and told them to be grateful for the free ticket.

The rest of the group had express check-ins, whereas the Redditor had to wait in a long line, trying to hold back tears the whole time.

They said that their boyfriend didn’t try to assist them while they waited in the coach line, and instead noted the mother’s “smug face”.

When they got to the desk, it all spilled out and they vented to the attendant in tears.

The attendant apparently told the Redditor not to go with the boyfriend’s family as they “don’t appreciate” them.

They explained that they continued crying and left the queue along with their luggage.

They explained: “I was so upset [about] how I was treated and started crying on my boyfriend in the airport about how his mother was treating me.

“I broke up with him at the airport and his mother was so embarrassed.

“I told her what a b**** she was.

“My boyfriend has been blowing up my phone saying how could I do that to his mother and just back out of a vacation [at the] very last minute and [waste] everyone’s time and money.”

The top comment, with over 42,000 upvotes, sided with the check-in attendant.

The commenter wrote: “If you would have got on the plane, you would have been treated like this for the entire vacation. It was absolutely the right decision to stand up for yourself.”

Another was gobsmacked that the mother snapped up seven first-class tickets and just one coach ticket. They said it was a “power play”, and urged the Redditor to get away from the “spineless momma's boy and his garbage family.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.