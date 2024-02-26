Denis Villeneuve had a 2 word response to the viral Dune popcorn bucket

The hype for Dune: Part 2 should be big enough without promotional materials.

After all, the star-studded first film was well-received and set up an action-packed sequel almost perfectly. Not to mention, the subject matter for the movies is one of the biggest and best-selling science-fiction series of all-time.

But one piece of Dune 2 merch got everyone talking - including Dune director Denis Villenueve. A popcorn bucket.

The Dune 2 popcorn bucket - based on the legendary sandworms of the series' canon - features an opening to the bucket that some might seem to be more than just 'inviting' - with the lid of the bucket featuring a sandworm's gaping mouth for cinemagoers to insert their hands into to grab popcorn.

Of course, the bucket became a crude meme - and was compared to a 'fleshlight'. You cannot trust the internet with anything, not anymore, instead we simply have to say goodbye to decency, and 'Shai Hulud' to new NSFW memes.



And now, the director of the film has commented on the 'issue':

"I don’t want to make stupid jokes right now that will I regret tomorrow morning, said Villenueve to theNew York Times, "but I will say this. When I saw it, I went, “Hoooooly smokes.” What the [expletive]!? At the same time, it created a lot of fun online. So maybe it’s positive? It’s some kind of …impressive design.

We're sure Villenueve will relish the additional hype around his Dune series. Not that it needed it.

If you're interested in the bucket (we're only sharing the link so you can buy it for honest purposes), you can find it here as part of a promo bundle at Tribalyfe.

As for Dune: Part 2? It's out in cinemas on the 1st of March.

