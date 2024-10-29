NBA fans mercilessly mock eight-foot bronze statue of Dwayne Wade

A statue of the basketball star Dwayne Wayne was unveiled and got mocked instantly after fans agreed it looks nothing like him.

Having a statue made to celebrate a person’s legacy should be seen as a great honour, but for some stars, like Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo , the end product can leave much to be desired.

NBA fans were the latest group to rip into a statue after basketball team Miami Heat unveiled a bronze statue at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The eight-foot-tall statue was supposed to depict the team’s former point guard Dwayne Wade celebrating and pointing down at the ground, wearing his iconic number three Heat jersey.

Positioned at the entrance of the sports venue, the statue, made by the sculpture artist Omri Amrany, is backed by the display listing all of Wade’s career achievements, including three NBA titles.

It didn’t take long for social media users to mercilessly mock the statue and share some hilarious memes.

“The Dwayne Wade statue is so bad I’m losing hope in society,” one fan wrote.









Another argued: “Miami Heat made Dwayne Wade look like Thanos.”

Someone else said: “They did Dwayne Wade dirty. That statue is not it.”

“Who did Dwayne Wade p**s off to do this to him?” one X/Twitter user asked.

The sculptor revealed that Wade was involved in the statue’s creation and spoke out against some of the negative responses it has received.

Amrany told Front Office Sports : “I want to be an artist that creates an in-your-face response and you cannot expect all of human society will have a positive reaction.”

He continued: “Some people will come with a goofy response or angry response. That’s not because of what the art is itself, but rather how it makes them feel. So, if this is my part of being a psychologist, fine.”

