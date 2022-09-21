Elden Ringis an early strong contender for one of the best games of 2022.

Not only is the action RPG from the minds of Dark Souls creator, Hidetaka Miyazaki, and Game of Thronesauthor, George RR Martin, one of FromSoftware’s biggest games ever, but it’s also notorious for its steep difficulty.

But one Twitch streamer has put that to the test. MissMikkaa had previously already beaten the game’s toughest boss, Malenia, using an unusual peripheral.

MissMikkaa is no stranger to Elden Ring, having already played it with one hand behind her back as well as going back to complete the game with her feet, dancing circles around the toughest bosses.

But now, she is attempting to combine two of her previous runs through Elden Ring: Beat the game while staying at level one, and only using a dancepad to control their Tarnished.

The dance pad MissMikkaa uses will be familiar to any children of the Nineties who have played rhythm games like DanceDanceRevolution, with button inputs determined by the user’s positioning of their feet.

Now MissMika is using it to dodge-roll, attack and heal all while facing down some of the game’s toughest bosses. Because the run through is being played at level one, most encounters would be over after two hits which would keep the streamer (quite literally) on her toes for most of the playthrough.

At the time of writing, MissMikkaa has made it as far as the Fire Giant located at Flame Peak, one of Elden Ring’s numerous (and most deadly) mandatory boss encounters fairly late in the game. You can watch the run so far through her Twitch channel.

