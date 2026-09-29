People think Elizabeth Holmes is angling for a pardon from Trump – here's why

People think Elizabeth Holmes is angling for a pardon from US president Donald Trump after a telling social media post.

Disgraced founder of blood testing startup Theranos, Holmes was convicted for defrauding investors out of millions and sentenced to over 11 years in prison in January 2022. Her prison sentence has been reduced several times since. Last week, trailers dropped for upcoming documentary titled You Can See Everything by comedian Nathan Fielder. The film is all about Holmes and is due to be released in cinemas next month.

In one recent post on X/Twitter (where her account notes, “Mostly my words, posted by others”), Holmes shared a post appearing to endorse Trump.

The post was a video shared by Trump featuring claims of “success”. Holmes reposted the video and added the caption, “We are winning”.

It had some people speculating that Holmes is angling for a pardon from Trump. The Republican president has pardoned individuals who include convicted January 6 rioters, convicted drug traffickers and convicted fraudsters.

“Angling for that pardon. Shameless,” someone suggested.

Another joked: “Beg your pardon?”

“B**ch looking for a pardon after defrauding investors of $700M,” another claimed.

Someone else wrote: “she wants that presidential pardon bad.”

“Pardon plea?” another questioned.

One person suggested: “Soft launching the Trump pardon.”

In another post, Holmes claimed she had been “silenced”.

“I was silenced for a long time. And then imprisoned. I am fighting to prove my innocence and come home to my babies and the love of my life,” she wrote.

A community note on the post reminded readers that Holmes was “convicted after a public trial of wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud Theranos investors” and that it was upheld on appeal.

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