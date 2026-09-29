When will Taylor Swift’s 'Patient Zero' music video be on YouTube?

Taylor Swift's new music video 'Patient Zero' premiered at the MTV Video Music Awards at the weekend, but since then it hasn't been uploaded on YouTube.

If you want to watch the video directed by Swift and starring Colin Farrell, Dakota Johnson and Cara Delevingne, it is available on music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

"With the Patient Zero video, I got to explore the cinematic and literary genres I love so much. I wanted to incorporate elements of gothic ghost stories, true crime, psychological thrillers all in a setting I hadn’t really shot in much. The house was a metaphor for the coldness of a relationship that’s faded and atrophied," Swift explained in a social media post following the video's release.

For context, YouTube data no longer factors into US Billboard charts since January 15, due to Billboard‘s decision to weigh paid/subscription streams even more favorably than ad-supported streams, as reported by Billboard.

So, when will the 'Patient Zero' music video be released on YouTube?

TAS Rights Management

In an email, Taylor Nation shared that the 'Patient Zero' music video will be uploaded to YouTube later today on Swift's YouTube channel (September 29), so a few days to wait between it being released on the video platform.

Meanwhile, Swift's appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert from December 2025 has resurfaced as she appeared to tease the plot of the 'Patient Zero' music video.

"If you've got like an old cat, like rambling shambles old, British mansion covered in moss or ivy and there's like a mysterious relationship and he may not be what he seems and there is like a murder that has happened in the past but you hear whispers of it," she explained.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.