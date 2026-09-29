GTA 6 LIVE: Key gameplay feature quietly confirmed

A key GTA 6 gameplay feature has quietly been confirmed in an official update.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is now just seven weeks away, releasing on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. Those who pre-order the Standard or Ultimate edition can load it a week early from 12 November.

Rockstar Games recently released GTA 6: The Goodtime State - Vice City Collection with loads of official merch including figures, Oakley sunglasses and a map of Leonida - but it does not come with a copy of the game.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest news, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories, release date news and live updates as they happen.

Key GTA 6 gameplay feature quietly confirmed A key GTA 6 gameplay feature has been quietly confirmed. Game Informer is running GTA 6 as the main cover feature for its latest issue, #382, and it will include exclusive new interviews, screenshots and details about the game. Promoting this, a Game Informer article confirmed "advanced weather systems that simulate Florida's less sunny weather phenomena" will be included. This is something that has been heavily rumoured but has now been confirmed. Even more details about GTA 6 will be revealed once Game Informer's coverage goes live.

Brand new GTA 6 artwork of Jason and Lucia revealed Brand new official GTA 6 artwork of Jason and Lucia from Rockstar Games has been revealed. Game Informer is running GTA 6 as the main cover feature for its latest issue, #382, and Rockstar has created artwork specifically for the magazine.

The issue will also include "12 new, exclusive screenshots accompanying the cover story" of GTA 6's "sights and people". Game Informer has a long running history of featuring Grand Theft Auto games on its front covers.

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