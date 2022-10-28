Elle Brooke reveals x-rated party trick after undergoing intimate surgery

OnlyFans model Elle Brooke has opened up on her recent surgery – and her gross, newly acquired party trick for guests.

Brooke, 24, has rapidly become one of the UK's most popular content creators and porn stars online. She also recently beat Love Island's AJ Bunker in a boxing match.

In the past, Brooke confessed to feeling uncomfortable with her appearance, leading her to undergo breast surgery and a further procedure on her bottom.

And now, she has turned to a so-called "designer vagina".

Speaking about her decision, she told the Bangin’ with Chloe Veitch podcast that she had decided to keep the removed body parts from the invasive operation.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"It’s my favourite party trick to show everyone," she candidly admitted. "They look like calamari and it’s so gross, they’re like white now.

"Every time I look at it, one side was always bigger than the other anyway, so there’s like a big one and a small one,

"I’m like, aren’t they cute? It’s like a snow globe."

Her final decision came after feeling inspired by a fellow porn star's private parts.

"It sounds stupid, but if I saw Riley Reid’s vagina, I was like, ’I want that vagina’," she laughed.

She continued: "It’s so weird about surgery, you can just pick out of a list of 100 like, ‘yeah I want that one’."

Earlier this year, Brooke took to the boxing ring, after her trainer Ebanie ‘The Blond Bomber’ Bridges claimed that she has one of the hardest punches she’s come across.

Brooke is seemingly enjoying the new venture, taking to Twitter to write: "Influencer boxing is basically an amazing opportunity to get into the ring with people you dislike and have a legal way of beating some sense into them lol."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.