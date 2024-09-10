Elon Musk has been sharing bizarre AI images again, this time depicting himself as a gladiator tackling the “woke mind virus”.

The Tesla and Twitter/X CEO reposted a picture shared by another social media user which featured him in a suit of armour outside the colosseum in Rome.

That in itself is a weird enough image to create and share online. However, the user “DogeDesigner” added the caption "I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus” and attributed the quote to Musk.

Reposting the image, he replied: “And I will.”

Hard to believe this man is 53 years old, and one of the most influential people on the planet.

This is far from the first time Musk has spoken about tackling the “woke mind virus”.



For years now, Musk has been claiming left-wing ideology, like political correctness, is toxic – he previously criticized Netflix for succumbing to wokeness and tweeted that "the woke mind virus will destroy civilization and humanity”.

It’s also not the first time Musk has shared strange AI-generated imagery online, either.

He recently shared an image depicting US vice president Kamala Harris in a communist uniform which saw him slammed for spreading “disinformation”.

Musk posted the illustration with the caption: “Kamala vows to be a communist dictator on day one. Can you believe she wears that outfit?”

Meanwhile, Muskis on track to become the world’s first trillionaire by the year 2027 , according to a new report.

With a current net worth of $251 billion (£191 billion), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, if the average rate of increase continues, billionaire Musk could hit the trillionaire mark within the next three years.

