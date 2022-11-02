Elon Musk has come under fire from Conservative Christians for his ‘Satanic’ Halloween costume.

The new owner of Twitter showed up on a red carpet in New York City in what appeared to be a “Devil’s Champion” costume alongside his mother, Maye Musk.

Musk was attending Heidi Klum's Halloween party on Manhattan's Lower East Side when he showed off the bold look.

AbracadabraNYC, a New York store that features the costume online, shows a list price of $7,500 for the “armored” red and black outfit which features a goat’s head and an inverted cross on its chess plate.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The world's richest man and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and now Twitter attracted criticism from Conservative Christians after unveiling the costume.

Conspiracy theorists on social media have begun speculating that Musk could be a Satanist after he debuted the outfit earlier this week.

“Tell me thats not something the anti Christ would wear,” a user wrote.

The costume was also criticised by right-wing blog the Gateway Pundit.

“Musk’s take on free speech should be celebrated but as of right now it’s quite fair to question why the world’s richest man, who is also a major U.S. Defense contractor (SpaceX) and is the owner of Neural Link a company attempting to hook the human brain up to computers is wearing the Baphomet coupled with inverted crosses as if its a badge of honor,” it read.

Store Abracadabra NYC has also been flooded with fake reviews with fake reviews aimed at disparaging Musk’s costume choice.

“Wore this to a satanic celebrity party in Draculas Castle, Romania,” one review wrote alongside a picture of Musk. “Fit me really well. If I don‘t comply they will punish me. I am the Antichrist. They‘re among us.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.