Elon Musk has been at it again.

The Tesla CEO rarely holds back on Twitter, but even by his standards his latest post is pretty out there.

Musk took his followers by surprise after posting an 18th century portrait of Louis XIV, adding the bizarre caption: “Borderline too sexy.”

He added: “Great shoes. Incredible art.”

Erm, ok Elon.

We have no idea why he uploaded the picture, but we do know it is a portrait of French King Louis XIV by Hyacinthe Rigaud.

The portrait is currently hanging in the Louvre, and we imagine it might get a few more visitors seeking it out after Musk tweeted it to his 93 million followers.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The billionaire has been talking a lot about freedom of speech on Twitter recently – and if his latest tweet is anything to go by, it also extends to the freedom to post absolutely baffling stuff like this too.

Elon is at it again Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Musk previously bought Twitter for a whopping $44 billion (£31 billion), and he previously discussing his plans for the social media site as people threaten to leave the site.

The Tesla CEO has suggested he wants to make the platform more committed to free speech since making the purchase.

However, Musk’s deal to buy Twitter is now on hold until he gets more information about fake accounts on the platform, he has said.

Twitter said that fake and spam accounts represent fewer than 5 per cent of the users on its platform, in a filing earlier this month.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.