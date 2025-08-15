Vivian Jenna Wilson, the estranged transgender daughter of tech billionaire and former Trump aide, Elon Musk, has thrown fresh shade at the Tesla boss this week, after she appeared on an episode of drag queen Maddy Morphosis’ YouTube series and discussed Musk’s bizarre claim that his child had died from the “woke mind virus”.



Back in November, the Twitter/X owner tweeted on his own platform that “the woke mind virus killed” his child in response to a New York Post article, misgendering Wilson.

Musk has long claimed that he has “lost” his child to this “virus”, with the businessman telling political commentator Jordan Peterson in July 2024: “They call it deadnaming for a reason. The reason it’s called deadnaming is because the son is dead.”

Wilson clapped back on rival platform Threads at the time, attacking his “completely made up” comments about what she was like as a child.

“As for if I’m not a woman… sure, Jan. Whatever you say. I’m legally recognised as a woman in the state of California and I don’t concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me,” she wrote.

Then, in March this year, Wilson again addressed Musk’s claims of her being ‘dead’ with a TikTok video, in which she lip-synced to audio which says “I look pretty good for a dead b****.”

Iconic, right? But, what was even more iconic was how she spent the day when Musk shared that post back in November.

Speaking to Maddy Morphosis on the latest episode of Give It To Me Straight, she said: “I woke up – ‘cause I was in Tokyo – and I look at my phone, and I’m like, ‘wow… wow…’, and then I went to the convenience store and I got a gin and tonic.

“And then I played Smash Brothers. I actually got really good at Smash Brothers that day, because to distract myself, I was very drunk – don’t do that, not a good coping mechanism.

“It was just like, I woke up one day and it was like, ‘oh, there it is’.”

Wilson also confirmed that Musk had to sign off on her use of puberty blockers, but added that she “can’t tell the story about how that happened”.

She added: “That’s one of the greatest mysteries of our time.”

During his aforementioned interview with Peterson last year, Musk alleged he was “essentially tricked into signing documents” relating to Wilson and her identity.

