Musk’s transgender daughter dances at LA drag show to support anti-ICE fundraiser

Elon Musk’s transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson, recently took to the stage in Los Angeles, performing at a drag show in support of an anti-ICE fundraiser.

‘SAVE HER! — an Environmental Drag Show’ took place at The Bellwether, hosted by acclaimed drag activist Pattie Gonia, who —alongside her community — has raised over $1.5 million in support of LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, and environmental non-profits over the years.

"We feel like now more than ever, there's more hateful s*** in this world," Gonia told Out Magazine. "There are so many problems and when the problem seems so big, what we do is get local and we get to work."

Proceeds from the show were donated to an immigration legal defence fund supporting individuals affected by recent ICE raids.

Taking the stage alongside a vibrant lineup of performers — including Jacob Ostler, Vera!, Nini Coco, Noxxia Datura, Trudy Tective, and Skirt Cocainem — was Musk’s daughter, Vivian Wilson, performing under her stage name, Vivllainous.

Wilson stepped out in a black catsuit, cinched with a structured corset and finished with high-heeled black boots. Her long blonde hair flowed down to her hips, complemented by a bold, dark eye and lip by @noxxiadatura.

She later turned to Instagram with a string of snaps taken by @planet.hann, along with a clip of the performance.

"Wouldn’t have been the same without you. major congrats love," organiser Gonia quipped in the comments, as Courtney Act wrote: "How epic! Congrats, Diva."

Meanwhile, a third added: "I hate Elon Musk but you’re the best thing he’s given the world. I hope your coffee is always nice and fresh and that your makeup always comes out flawlessly."

