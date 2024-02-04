TikTok star Emily Mariko's $120 sold-out 'ugly' tote bag sparks backlash

Much of social media is outraged after influencer Emily Mariko launched her 'Farmers Market Tote' for $120. But that didn't stop it from selling out.

Influencer merch has existed almost as long as influencers have, and ridiculous products that cost ridiculous prices are nothing new. The latest product to get under a fan's skin is Emily Mariko's tote bag.

Mariko went viral on TikTok after posting her easy-to-follow salmon and rice bowl recipe and has since gained over 12 million followers for her cooking content.

However, despite millions of followers, many aren't happy with her latest venture, after she shared that she would be selling her own tote bags for $120 each. Although, despite the uproar over the product, both colourways have now sold out.

The tote bag is advertised on Mariko's website as 100 per cent cotton, made in California, and features a "large interior zip-closure hanging pocket, as well as an exterior pocket to store your phone."

But it seems the majority were unimpressed by the bag, calling it "ugly" and were shocked at the price tag attached.

This then sparked people comparing the bag to similar ones you can find at Trader Joe's.

"Is this like a social experiment?" One creator asked when they found out the price. "$120 for a canvas tote bag?"

@_instagramber $120 for these canvas totes is crazy #emilymariko #emilymarikototebag #influencersbelike

Another creator said, "don't expect people to want to buy your $120 tote bag." They added, "in this economy I'm going to guestimate that there's only 5 per cent of her followers who would be able to just blow $120 on one tote bag."

@haussdrama No substance #emilymariko #emilymarikototebag #totebags #influencersinthewild #influencersinfluencing #marketingmistakes #notengaging #engagewithyourfollowers #tooexpensive #dramatiktok #trendingvideo #influencerdrama #influencertips #influencertea

Now, people are shocked that the bag has sold out after so much hate. But some are alleging that Mariko bought the bags herself as a marketing tactic.

@mavenmagpie #stitch with @purplepeoplepleaser Totes uncool. #elevatewithneelam

Mariko herself has not commented on the backlash.

