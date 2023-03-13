Mind-bending graphic reveals complexity of Everything Everywhere All At Once

At the 95th Academy Awards, the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once walked away with seven Oscars, including one for Best Film Editing.

The sci-fi/adventure movie starred Michelle Yeoh, who won Best Actress, Ke Huy Quan, who won Best Supporting Actor, and Jamie Lee Curtis, who won Best Supporting Actress and featured mind-blowing graphics and special effects.

In an image shared on Twitter, it was revealed just how complex the film was as it showed how many different elements went into creating the finished product in Adobe Premiere.

Twitter user Valentine Vee wrote: “This is the timeline for #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce.”

In a follow-up tweet, she revealed the image had come from a presentation done by one of the movie’s editors Paul Rogers, who won the Oscar, had done for Adobe last year.

Rogers admitted in the presentation that the jam-packed timeline was “a mess” but that it worked for his brain.

He said: “It works the way that my brain works, which is, I know I can picture every scene in this film by the shape of the stacks and timelines and where all the sound effects were and they’re all nonsense to anyone else, but it works for me.”

The timeline at that point had 37 audio tracks, but Rogers explained that number had been as high as 60 at one point.

One person responded to the image, writing: “He’s just like me fr but with the talent.”

Another pointed out: “Oscar-winning editing.”

Someone else joked: “S**t look like the Matrix.”

