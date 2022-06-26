Everyone loves a bit of fancy dress – especially the cricket fans inside Headingley cricket ground.

It's one of the liveliest atmospheres in the game and the Yorkshire fans of the England team rarely pass up an opportunity to blow off a little steam in fancy dress.

Those inside the ground for the third test match against New Zealand witnessed one of the best efforts in recent times this week, too, after one group went all out to impress the crowd.

Video taken in the stands shows one cricket lover dressed as Boris Johnson, complete with a blonde mop and blue rosette.

And he wasn’t just sitting back and enjoying the cricket, either.

Footage shows him being chased by the rest of his pals, who were all dressed up in police uniforms.

The video sees them make their way along the edge of the boundary, earning cheers from the crowd around them.

The clip was taken by social media user Billy Hunt before being posted by the Barmy Army.

It’s one of the most lighthearted takes on partygate we’ve seen to date – and proof that the cricket fans in Yorkshire are some of the best anywhere in the world.

It comes as England are currently chasing their third straight win in the series against New Zealand, with the game going to a fourth day.

However, Ben Stokes’s side were frustrated by the familiar pairing of Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell as New Zealand fought back hard on the fourth morning of the Headingley Test – with all results still possible.

