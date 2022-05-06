Fanta fans are in a panic amid swirling internet rumours that the tangy fizzy drink is about to be discontinued forever from the end of this month.

Superfans of the yellow soda have been sharing increasingly worried messages as viral TikTok videos and other social media posts warn the drink is to be no more.

Concern reached such fever pitch that the company has now responded to the fears, giving a definitive answer on the future of the drink.

It seems the concern began when a TikTok post said: "Fanta Lemon discontinued from all EU countries from 28th May 2022."

That'd leave fans with just three weeks to stock up on the refreshing product.

In the comments, some viewers claimed they were left in tears by the news. We kinda sympathise, it's a great summer treat, after all.

Anyway The Sun did some legwork and got in touch with the Great Britain spokesperson for Coca-Cola, who provided fans with some positive news.

“We continue to offer a wide range of Fanta flavours across Europe, and Fanta Lemon continues to be a key part of this portfolio," they said.

That sounds like it's sticking around and the supply chain isn't about to be messed with. We'll drink to that!

Last month Elon Musk tweeted that he'd like to buy the Coca Cola company - and add cocaine to the recipe.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.